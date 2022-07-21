KCR will face Maha like fate: Raja Singh

Photo of SM Bilal SM Bilal|   Published: 21st July 2022 7:56 pm IST

Hyderabad: BJP MLA from Goshamahal constituency T. Raja Singh today predicted that the political developments, which led to the collapse of Shiva Sena party led Maha Vikas Agadi (MVA) government in Maharashtra, would also be soon witnessed in Telangana State.

He dared Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao to stop the collapse of his government if he can.

Referring to the absence of the CM during Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visits to the state, he alleged that the CM was not meeting the PM by keeping himself busy deliberately.

He asked the TRS government as to what it did with the flood relief provided by the Union government in the last two years.

