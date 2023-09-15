KCR writes to PM Modi on 33% quota to OBCs in Parliament, state legislatures

Hyderabad: The Bharat Rashtra Samiti’s (BRS) parliamentary party, on Friday, September 15, passed a resolution demanding that 33 percent reservation for OBCs in Parliament and state legislatures.

On the occasion, the BRS chief and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi requesting him to “initiate the necessary legislative process for speedy implementation” in the ensuing special session of the Parliament, which starts on September 18.

In the letter, KCR said that the “visionary architects of the Constitution have envisaged providing suitable provisions in the Constitution for affirmative action by the state to correct historical wrongs, that were done to socially and educationally marginalized sections of the society and part of this objective was achieved by providing for reservations for OBCS in public employment and admissions in educational institutions.”

KCR stated that proportionate representation in Parliament and state legislatures is a ‘sinquo- non’ in a democratic polity to “reflect the hopes and aspirations of marginalized sections of society.”

The chief minister further said that the Telangana state legislature passed a unanimous resolution on June 14, 2014 requesting the Government of India to provide for 33% reservations for OBCs in Parliament and state legislatures, ‘realising its critical need’.

“I am dismayed to note that the Government of India has not initiated any action on this front so far,” he added.