KCR’s car under service, it will soon go full throttle: KTR

"KCR's car isn't worn out. It has run non-stop for 10 years. It's currently being serviced and will start soon at a higher speed," he said

Published: 12th January 2024 9:37 pm IST
BRS working president KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad: Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KT Rama Rao accepted responsibility for the party’s defeat in the Assembly elections and likened the situation to the party’s car (which is BRS election symbol) needing servicing after a decade of continuous operation. “KCR’s car isn’t worn out. It has run non-stop for ten years. It’s currently being serviced and will start soon at a higher speed after-servicing,” he said.

While addressing a preparatory meeting for Lok Sabha polls in the Bhongir Lok Sabha constituency, KTR further described the Assembly elections defeat as a ‘speedbreaker’. He expressed confidence in BRS’s victory in the upcoming Lok Sabha and local body elections.

During his speech, Rama Rao advised BRS workers to refrain from blaming the public for the defeat, acknowledging their support in past victories and the statehood movement. “I take full responsibility for the defeat. People hadn’t completely rejected BRS, the party’s win in 39 seats shows that,” he said.

He further said, that despite a positive response from the public during during election campaign, the results were unexpected, and the party will analyse the reasons for it.

He also said that the MLA-centric activity in the constituencies was not correct. The party did not focus on the financial stability of the workers. “The government schemes directly reached the beneficiary without the involvement of the party workers. Thus, the link between the voter and the worker was snapped,” he added.

“The BRS government provided six lakh ration cards in the state, and 15,000 new Asara pensions. Many received Dalit Bandhu benefits, but the party failed in properly publicizing it,” he added.

