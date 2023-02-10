‘KCR’s greed is causing Telangana to drown in debt’, alleges Revanth Reddy

Hyderabad: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president Revanth Reddy said that Telangana has incurred thousands of crores of debt due to chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s greed. He alleged that Telangana TRANSCO and GENCO together have incorporated Rs 60,000 crore dues payable while 50 percent commissions are being taken from the private power sector.

He drew parallels between the situations in present Telangana and the conditions in undivided Andhra Pradesh in 2003 and said that the state is facing a similar electricity crisis. The collapse of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh state government was due to the Bashir Bagh electricity movement.

He also said the state government has a debt of Rs 20,000 crores to the power companies. Fee reimbursements of Rs 5000 crore and a debt of Rs 800 crore for Arogya Shri debt are pending.

While speaking to the media, Revanth Reddy said that he could not attend Congress Legislature Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka’s Yatra due to the ongoing Assembly sessions.

Speaking about the Yellandu constituency he said that Ramreddy Damodar Reddy contributed to the Congress Party’s win in Yellandu. In he last ten years, the state government has spent Rs 23 lakh crores, and about Rs 20,000 crores has to be spent in each constituency. Why could KCR’s government not give double-bedroom houses in Yellandu?

The Congress government has proved the impossible feat of providing free electricity and brought forth suitable conditions for farmers. CM KCR has only made tall claims of providing 24-hour power to the farmers, added the TPCC president.

“There is a thousand crore scandal of purchasing power in Telangana. The chief minister was not interested in purchasing surplus electricity from Andhra Pradesh for lower costs,” alleged Revanth Reddy.