Keerthy Suresh reacts to her wedding talks with a Dubai-based man

Hyderabad: South actress Keerthy Suresh has made a name for herself with her versatile acting skills. Known for her expressive performances and graceful screen presence, Keerthy has captured the hearts of audiences across different languages, including Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam.

Currently, Keerthy is promoting her upcoming film, “Raghu Thatha,” directed by Suman Kumar and produced by the makers of the blockbuster “KGF.” The film is set for a theatrical release on August 15, generating significant anticipation among fans and moviegoers.

Amidst her busy schedule, Keerthy has also been the subject of numerous rumors. One constant rumor involves a secret relationship with a Dubai-based businessman, significantly 20 years older than her. Additionally, another gossip also suggests a potential marriage between Keerthy and a well-known Tamil music composer. These speculations have stirred much media attention.

During a recent promotional event for “Raghu Thatha,” a fan asked Keerthy about the ongoing rumors. In response, Keerthy responded, “A truth will turn false if we clarify it, likewise, a rumor will turn true if we clarify it.”

She emphasized that she prefers to ignore such rumors to avoid giving them undue importance. Keerthy also expressed her openness to constructive criticism regarding her work but made it clear that she doesn’t concern herself with comments about her personal life or family. She firmly stated that there is no truth to the rumors about her marrying a music composer.

As she continues to shine in South Indian cinema, Keerthy Suresh is also making her Bollywood debut with a film titled “Baby John.” This new venture marks an exciting chapter in her career, expanding her reach to a broader audience and showcasing her talent in the Hindi film industry.