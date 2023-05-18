Keerthy Suresh to marry Dubai-based realtor? See pics

Hyderabad: In the world of social media, where even the smallest interaction between celebrities becomes a topic of discussion, a recent photo shared by Keerthy Suresh has set off gossip. She took the opportunity to wish Farhan Bin Liaquath, a Malayali realtor, a very happy birthday. Farhan, who is based in Dubai, is a well-known real estate agent in the city.

The actress shared a cute photo of them both wearing bright yellow jackets, which drew a lot of attention from social media users. The innocent photo, however, quickly sparked a wave of speculation, with the internet buzzing with rumours that Farhan could be Keerthy’s secret boyfriend. Several Telugu news portals are addressing Farhan as ‘husband-to-be’ in their articles sparking speculations that Keerthy might tie the knot soon.

The photograph captured Keerthy and Farhan’s genuine friendship, showcasing their cheerful smile. The image quickly went viral, sparking widespread speculation about the nature of their relationship. It is important to note, however, that Farhan is simply a Malayali real estate agent with connections to Kerala celebrities, and he gets along well with Keerthy because they share a cultural background.

Keerthy Suresh, who comes from a Kerala-based family, has made a name for herself in the film industry.

She has made waves in the film industry with her recent successes, including the blockbuster “Dasara.” Fans are excited for her upcoming role in “Bholaa Shankar,” in which she will play the legendary Chiranjeevi‘s sister. While the internet continues to speculate about her personal life, it is critical to await clarification on any romantic involvement from Keerthy herself or her team.