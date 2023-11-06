Kejriwal announces Rs 7,000 bonus for 80K Delhi govt employees

New Delhi: Ahead of the Diwali festival, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday announced to provide Rs 7,000 as a bonus to the Group B non-gazetted and Group C employees of the Delhi government.

In a special address on social media, Kejriwal said, “We have decided to give bonus to the Delhi government officials. We will provide Rs 7,000 as a bonus to the Group B non-gazetted and Group C employees of Delhi government.”

He said that currently, around 80,000 Group B non-gazetted and Group C employees are working with Delhi government.

“A total of Rs 56 crore will be spent to provide this bonus,” the Chief Minister added.

He also wished Happy Diwali to all the government officers and employees. The announcement comes ahead of the festival, which is celebrated across the country.