Kejriwal demands India impose higher tariffs on US imports

Aam Aadmi Party’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday demanded that India impose higher tariffs on US imports, asserting that the whole country will support this decision.

Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal alleged that the BJP-led Central government has decided to waive off 11 per cent duty on cotton imported from the US, which could impact the business of local farmers here.

There was no immediate reaction from the Central government.

The AAP chief said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s decision could prove detrimental for India’s farmers. He demanded that the government impose higher tariffs on US imports.

“Other countries did not bow down. They imposed higher tariffs. We should also impose higher tariffs. If the US is imposing 50 per cent tariffs, we should double the tariffs to 100 per cent. The whole country will support this decision. No country can afford to offend India. We are a nation of 140 crore people,” he said.

Exports from TN severely affected by US tariffs: CM Stalin

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Thursday said the US tariff hike to 50 per cent on Indian imports has severely affected the state’s exports, impacting about Rs 3,000 crore to Tiruppur’s textile sector, besides putting thousands of jobs at risk.

He urged the Central government to introduce structural reforms to safeguard the domestic industries and workers.

“The #USTariff hike to 50 % has hit Tamil Nadu’s exports hard, especially #Tiruppur’s textile hub, causing a trade impact of nearly Rs.3,000 crore and putting thousands of jobs at risk,” the CM said in a post on ‘X’.

He further said that he reiterated his demand to the union government for immediate relief and structural reforms to safeguard the industries and workers.

(With inputs from agencies)