Kejriwal finishing off AAP by his sins: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari

New Delhi: Hours after the AAP accused the BJP of trying to finish it off by misusing central probe agencies, the BJP on Tuesday hit back, claiming that it was Arvind Kejriwal who was finishing off his own party by his “sins”.

The Enforcement Directorate has summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on November 2 for questioning in a money laundering case linked to the alleged excise policy scam.

Following the summons, the AAP claimed there were apprehensions that the ED would arrest Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and that the BJP was trying to finish it off by putting its top leaders behind bars.

BJP MP and former chief of the party’s Delhi unit Manoj Tiwari claimed that Kejriwal himself was finishing off the AAP by his “sins”.

“Kejriwal is facing the curse of the mothers and sisters of Delhi whose families were destroyed as liquor stores were opened in every nook and corner of the city under the Kejriwal government’s new liquor policy,” he alleged.

He further claimed that Kejriwal had vowed to fight corruption but was now himself involved in it.

“The ED summoning him for questioning is very important since the Supreme Court, while denying bail to Manish Sisodia, has observed that a money trail is established in the excise policy case,” Tiwari said.

The BJP has demanded that Kejriwal step down as Delhi chief minister after bail was denied to his former deputy Manish Sisodia in connection with the alleged liquor policy scam.

The Kejriwal government scrapped the Delhi excise policy 2021-22 in July last year after a CBI probe was recommended by L-G V K Saxena into the alleged irregularities in its formulation and execution.

Sisodia, who was also in charge of the excise department, was arrested by the CBI in February this year.