Kejriwal govt looting land of Delhi farmers at throwaway prices: BJP

New Delhi: Leader of the Opposition in the Delhi Assembly and BJP MLA Ramvir Singh Bidhuri has alleged that Kejriwal government is looting the land of Delhi farmers at throwaway prices.

“Only at a distance of 5 kms from Lutyens’ Zone, farmers’ land is being acquired at the rate of Rs 552 per square meter i.e. Rs 22 lakh per acre whereas in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh the compensation of Rs 10 to 15 crore per acre is being given for the farmers’ land by the government. Farmers of Delhi will not accept this compensation and will burn copies of this order outside the residence of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal,” Bidhuri said.

Addressing a press conference here on Monday, Bidhuri said that the Delhi government has acquired more than 2.5 hectares of land in Nangli Razapur village on the Sarai Kale Khan to Mayur Vihar UP link on the New Ring Road for the construction of the Barapullah Elevated Road Phase-II.

“The price that has been fixed for the acquired land has disappointed the farmers. The government has decided to pay compensation for the cost of this land at the rate of Rs 552.42 per square metre. The land is not available in any corner of Delhi at this rate, even at a hundred times the rate. But the government is going to forcibly take this land from the farmers, and the farmers are not ready to accept this price,” he charged.

He said, “The Kejriwal government, after exploiting the farmers, is now ready to loot them mercilessly. In the 2013 assembly elections, Kejriwal had promised Rs 5 crore per acre as compensation for farmers’ land. According to the new law, now this amount comes to Rs 15 crore per acre.”

Bidhuri questioned, why this injustice is being done to the farmers of Delhi.

“Till date the limit of Lal Dora has not been increased. No subsidy is given to the farmers on power and agriculture plants whereas in other states it is available to the farmers. The Kejriwal government has stopped the Girdawari of the farmers, due to which the land is not being transferred even after the death of a farmer in the name of his legal heir. The land of the villages is not being used for the development of the villages. CM Kejriwal had announced to give 50 per cent extra on MSP but till date it has not been given,” he added.