AAP vs Centre: Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann meet KCR in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: AAP supremo and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann met with BRS chief and Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Saturday.

Telangana transport minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar, MLA Jeevan Reddy, and MLC Sheri Subash Reddy welcomed them at the airport.

The meeting gains significance due to the Delhi chief minister’s attempt to galvanise support from key political leaders across the country against the Ordinance passed by the Centre designating the Delhi Lt Governor as the administrator who will have the final say on the postings and transfer of all bureaucrats serving the Delhi government.

The Supreme Court had recently passed an order giving the Delhi government the power to make laws and post or transfer bureaucrats.

In a unanimous ruling, a five-judge Constitution bench of the apex court on May 11 stated that the Delhi government had legislative and executive powers over administrative services in the national capital.

On May 25, Kejriwal along with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had called on Nationalist Congress Party leader Sharad Pawar in Mumbai to enlist his support. The AAP leaders also had a separate meeting with Shiv Sena UBT leader Uddhav Thackeray.

Kejriwal was earlier in Kolkata to meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. She assured him that when the Narendra Modi government presents the bill in Parliament, Trinamool Congress will oppose it.