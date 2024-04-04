Kejriwal moves Delhi court seeking 5 meetings with lawyer per week

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday moved a Delhi court seeking permission to spend more time with his legal counsel to prepare for the cases pending against him in several parts of the country.

On Monday, the court sent Kejriwal to judicial custody till April 15 in connection with a money laundering case related to the alleged excise policy scam, as the AAP supremo moved an application seeking three books — Bhagavad Gita, Ramayana, and How Prime Ministers Decide.

Now, he has moved a fresh application claiming that two weekly meetings with his lawyer, as permitted by the court, are insufficient since he is facing multiple cases in various states and needs more time for consultations.

He urged the court to increase the number of meetings to five per week.

The application will likely come up for hearing before Special Judge Kaveri Baweja of the Rouse Avenue Court on Friday.

On Monday, the Chief Minister was produced before the court amid tight security, as the counsels for both the ED and Kejriwal made their submissions virtually.

Senior advocates Vikram Chaudhary and Ramesh Gupta appeared for Kejriwal, while Additional Solicitor General (ASG) S.V. Raju represented the probe agency.

The ED arrested Kejriwal on March 21 after questioning him for over two hours at his official residence in Delhi.

The ED has termed the Chief Minister the “kingpin and the key conspirator” of the alleged excise scam in collusion with other ministers of the Delhi government, AAP leaders, and other persons.