Kejriwal must step down as Delhi CM, says Mumbai Congress leader

Mumbai: Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam on Saturday said Arvind Kejriwal must step down as Delhi chief minister on moral grounds following his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

The Aam Aadmi Party national convener was arrested in Delhi on Thursday night but has been defiant about staying on as Delhi CM.

In a post on social media platform X, Nirupam said, “What is the truth behind the liquor policy will be decided by the courts. A chief minister has been accused and is in custody. He is still sticking to his post. What kind of morality is this?”

Kejriwal is facing the biggest test of his life and deserves sympathy but his stand of not stepping down is hurting Indian politics, the former Congress MP said.

While highlighting the actions of leaders of different parties who had resigned from their posts after facing accusations, Nirupam said “An 11-year-old political party is keeping an example in Indian politics of being completely immoral”.