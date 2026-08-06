Kejriwal says social media account restricted in India

Kejriwal also shared a screenshot of his account status page showing the message, 'Unavailable in some locations'.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published:
Kejriwal says social media account restricted in India
Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, August 6, said his social media account has been restricted in India and questioned Meta over the reason behind the restriction.

In a post on X, Kejriwal said enquiries at Meta’s India office revealed that his account had been restricted and was unavailable in India.

He claimed company officials did not provide any reason for the restriction or explain how it could be removed, while emails sent by him had received only routine acknowledgements.

Subhan Bakery

There was no immediate response available from Meta on the matter.

Kejriwal also shared a screenshot of his account status page showing the message, “Unavailable in some locations”.

Calling the lack of clarity and response from the company “pretty bad service”, he said in his post, “Don’t bow down to the prime minister, else he will allow you to run only his own account in India.”

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Neha Khan  |   Published:

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