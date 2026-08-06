Kejriwal says social media account restricted in India

New Delhi: AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Thursday, August 6, said his social media account has been restricted in India and questioned Meta over the reason behind the restriction.

In a post on X, Kejriwal said enquiries at Meta’s India office revealed that his account had been restricted and was unavailable in India.

Hi @Meta @metaindia



Why have you restricted my account? Verbal enquiries at your India office revealed that my account has been restricted in India and is unavailable in India. Why? Noone in your office is giving any reasons. Noone is suggesting how restrictions can be removed.… pic.twitter.com/4JThAqFMon — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) August 6, 2026

He claimed company officials did not provide any reason for the restriction or explain how it could be removed, while emails sent by him had received only routine acknowledgements.

There was no immediate response available from Meta on the matter.

Also Read Telangana harassing officer over Meta notice: Kishan Reddy

Kejriwal also shared a screenshot of his account status page showing the message, “Unavailable in some locations”.

Calling the lack of clarity and response from the company “pretty bad service”, he said in his post, “Don’t bow down to the prime minister, else he will allow you to run only his own account in India.”