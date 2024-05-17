Kejriwal should apologise on Maliwal issue: Sitharaman

Maliwal has alleged that a member of Kejriwal's personal staff 'assaulted' her at the chief minister's official residence.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

New Delhi: Union minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday slammed Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for not speaking on the issue of alleged attack on his party MP Swati Maliwal, and said he is instead “shamelessly” moving around with accused Bibhav Kumar.

Addressing a press conference at the BJP headquarters, Sitharaman demanded that the AAP convener speak on the issue and apologise.

The senior BJP leader cited charges of attack on women against several AAP leaders, including its New Delhi Lok Sabha candidate Somnath Bharti, to claim that it is an anti-women party.

Taking a swipe at the Congress, the Finance Minister said the Gandhi family members will be voting for Bharti, who was accused of assaulting his pregnant wife.

A day after AAP MP Sanjay Singh promised action in the Maliwal case, accused Bibhav Kumar was seen with Kejriwal on Lucknow, she noted.

It is unbelievable and unacceptable that Kejriwal has not spoken a word on attack on his party woman MP, she said.

Maliwal has alleged that a member of Kejriwal’s personal staff “assaulted” her at the chief minister’s official residence.

The Delhi Police on Thursday registered an FIR in the matter and named Kumar as an accused in the case.

