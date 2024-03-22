Kejriwal’s arrest: BJP seeks probe into AAP’s 2022 Goa poll funding

BJP MLA Sankalp Amonkar said the ED chargesheet has specifically mentioned that money from the alleged excise scam was used (by AAP) in the 2022 Goa Assembly polls.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd March 2024 5:49 pm IST
AAP chief and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. Photo: PTI.

Panaji: The Goa unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal should step down from the post after his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in an excise policy-linked money laundering case.

Kejriwal’s arrest on Thursday night, the first of a sitting chief minister, came hours after the Delhi High Court refused to grant protection to the Aam Aadmi Party national convenor from any coercive action by the agency.

“Kejriwal was arrested for his involvement in the excise scam. The allegations are serious. He must immediately step down as Delhi chief minister,” Goa BJP spokesperson Yatish Naik said at a press conference here.

Refuting allegations that the ED was working at the behest of the ruling BJP, Naik said probe agencies are independent and work without any pressure from the government.

BJP MLA Sankalp Amonkar said the ED chargesheet has specifically mentioned that money from the alleged excise scam was used (by AAP) in the 2022 Goa Assembly polls.

“An inquiry should be conducted against all AAP candidates and their source of funds for the 2022 Goa polls,” Amonkar said.

