Kerala: Activist Aysha Renna lathi-charged for protesting UP demolition

Muslim Student leader and Fraternity Movement national secretary Aysha Renna suffered injuries during lathicharge in Kerala’s Malappuram.

As reported by Maktoob Media, Renna was leading a national highway blockade protest against the demolition of Muslim activist Afreen Fatima’s house in UP.

Renna further stated that she was humiliated by a police officer while she was in preventive detention.

It is worth noting that Renna was an active opponent to the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) which made headlines in 2019. Renna was one among the many protestors speaking out against the implementation of CAA-NRC.

Afreen Fatima is the daughter of activist Javed Mohammad, who is currently the prime accused in the violence which broke out in Prayagraj following protests against BJP spokespersons’ Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal’s objectionable comments against Prophet Muhammad.

Earlier on Sunday, bulldozers were moved to the residence of activist Javed Mohammad, a.k.a. Javed Pump, who the Uttar Pradesh police have identified as the main conspirator behind the violence that erupted in the city on June 10.

In a video, his other daughter, Afreen Fatima, claims that the Prayagraj police detained her father without a warrant or official letter.