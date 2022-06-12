Illegal weapons found in Javed Mohammed’s house, say UP police

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 12th June 2022 8:31 pm IST
UP cops arrest Javed Mohammad, calls him 'Mastermind' of Prayagraj Violence
Welfare Party of India activist Javed Mohammed.

The Uttar Pradesh police have claimed that activist Javed Mohammed, the now chief accused in Prayagraj violence, had illegal weapons and objectionable posters at his home.

“We have found a 12 bore illegal pistol and a 315 bore pistol and cartridges and some documents that show objectionable comments against the honourable court,” Ajay Kumar, the Senior Superintendent of Police, Prayagraj was quoted saying by NDTV.

Earlier on Sunday, bulldozers were moved to the residence of activist Javed Mohammad, a.k.a. Javed Pump, who the Uttar Pradesh police have identified as the main conspirator behind the violence that erupted in the city on June 10.

The Prayagraj Development Authority (PDA) has served a notice to demolish the house that was allegedly built without getting the requisite permissions.

A day earlier, the Uttar Pradesh police arrested Javed Mohammad, an activist with the Welfare Party of India, in connection with the protests that erupted in Prayagraj after Friday prayers. Prayagraj SSP Ajay Kumar told the media that Javed is one of the “key conspirators” in the ensuing violence.

Protests occurred around several parts of the country, including Prayagraj (Allahabad), demanding stringent action against the now sacked Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) spokespersons Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal, after they made derogatory comments on Prophet Muhammad, after Friday prayers.

