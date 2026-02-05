Kerala Assembly passes resolution demanding withdrawal of VB-G RAM G scheme

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Assembly on Thursday, February 5, passed a resolution demanding the Centre to withdraw the newly enacted rural employment scheme, VB-G RAM G, and restore the UPA-era MGNREGA.

The resolution was moved by the state Parliamentary Affairs Minister M B Rajesh and was passed by the Assembly amidst the Opposition Congress-led UDF’s protest in the House over the Sabarimala gold loss issue.

The minister said that unlike the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), where the entire cost of the scheme was borne by the Centre, under the Viksit Bharat–Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) the state will have to bear 40 per cent of the expenditure.