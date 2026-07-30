Kerala: Bengal man receives call from Pakistan, taken into custody

Kozhikode: A 35-year-old man from West Bengal was taken into custody in Kerala’s Beypore area on Thursday, July 30, after he allegedly received a phone call from a Pakistan-based number, police said.

The man is being interrogated by central agencies.

An officer at the Beypore police station said that during police questioning and an examination of his mobile phone, only one call from a Pakistan-based number was found, and no other suspicious material came to light.

The officer said the man had come to Kerala to work on a fishing boat on Wednesday, July 29. After not receiving a clear answer about the boat, it was found that the man was from West Bengal when he furnished his Aadhaar card.

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According to local media, he had been reportedly talking to the person with a Pakistani-based number regularly. The 35-year-old explained that he had a YouTube channel and talked to the person about related activities. However, the police were inclined to disbelieve his statements and took him for questioning.

Officers from the local police, Central Intelligence Bureau, and Coast Guard are currently questioning the youth at the Beypore police station. According to Assistant Commissioner A Premjit, investigators are conducting a detailed review of the person’s phone records.

(With PTI inputs)