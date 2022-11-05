Kerala: Case against PFI jail inmate’s kin for smuggling sim in Quran

The PFI activist hails from Idukki and the police probe team is now after the sim card and to whom it belongs.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service|   Published: 5th November 2022 1:35 pm IST
A Kerala police official

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala police have registered a case against relatives of a PFI activist, presently lodged in high-security Viyuur jail in Thrissur district, for smuggling in a sim card hidden in Quran.

According to police, the incident occurred on October 31, when the father of T N Sainuddin, who was arrested by the police after the swoop down on PFI leaders began after it was banned last month, along with Sainuddin’s wife and his son arrived to meet him.

Also Read
Karnataka: NIA arrests three in BJP’s Praveen Nettare’s murder case

On detailed examination, the police found a sim card stuck under the bind of the Quran.

The local police, based on the complaint from the head of the jail, have registered a case against the three and a detailed probe has now begun.

Sainuddin hails from the hilly district of Idukki and the police probe team is now after the sim card and to whom it belongs.

Meanwhile, the NIA also has also taken cognisance of the matter.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button