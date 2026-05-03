Kerala: Crude bombs, gunpowder seized in Dharmadam, CM Vijayan’s constituency

Kannur: Police seized explosive materials, such as crude country-made bombs and gunpowder, during a search in the Dharmadam Assembly constituency, represented by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, a day ahead of the counting of votes.

Elections to the 140 constituencies in Kerala were held on April 9, and votes will be counted on May 4.

Acting on a tip-off about illegal firecracker manufacturing resembling crude bombs, a team of Edakkad police searched a house in Thannada in the Meppoyil area and recovered five country-made bombs and over three kilograms of explosive powder.

Police registered a case against a resident identified as Nanu in connection with the seizure.

According to officials, the search was carried out following intelligence inputs that explosive materials were being manufactured at the premises under the guise of firecracker production.

They said there has been a rise in illegal firecracker manufacturing in the region following restrictions imposed on licensed firecracker shops.