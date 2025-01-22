Kerala govt to appoint 249 sportspersons under sports quota

Five sportspersons who won medals at the 2018 Asian Games have already been appointed as Assistant Sports Organisers in the General Education Department.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 22nd January 2025 9:48 pm IST
sports
Representative Image

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala government on Wednesday approved the appointment of 249 sports persons to various positions in different departments under the sports quota for the years 2015-2019.

The decision was taken by a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, an official release said here.

Five sportspersons who won medals at the 2018 Asian Games have already been appointed as Assistant Sports Organisers in the General Education Department.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence“ width=

As a result, when the notification for 250 posts from 2020 to 2024 is issued, these five positions will be excluded from the list, the release added.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 22nd January 2025 9:48 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Kerala updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button