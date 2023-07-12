Kerala HC puts pedal to adapting AI systems

Kochi: The Kerala High Court is all set to launch an Artificial Intelligence (AI) system to generate case files based on voice recordings of litigants.

This facility is being developed in-house by the IT department of the court and this new innovation will be just one of the many path breaking initiatives of the IT team.

This new facility comes close on the heels after both the High Court and district courts employed ‘Anuvadini’, an AI tool developed by the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) of the Ministry of Education, to translate judgments of the High Court and district courts to Malayalam.

Using this tool, over 317 High Court judgments and over 5,136 district court judgments have already been translated from English to Malayalam and uploaded on the websites of the respective courts.

The IT initiative is headed by a three-member team of Judges A. Muhamed Mustaque, V. Raja Vijayaraghavan and Kauser Edappagath.

Another initiative on the anvil is a proposal to share translated versions of judgments with the Legal Service Authority for imparting legal education and awareness to various government departments and other stakeholders, including litigants.