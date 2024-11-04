Kerala IAS officers’ WhatsApp group triggers controversy

A WhatsApp group of IAS officers in Kerala has led to a controversy as it was exclusive to “Malyli” (Keralite) officers.

The group titled “Mallu Hindu Officers” was reportedly administered by Kerala Industry and Commerce Department Director K. Gopalakrishnan IAS. However, it was deleted shortly after being created as it triggered controversy over the name.

This group, reportedly created exclusively for Malayali IAS officers, included eleven senior officials from Kerala’s administrative services, raising an alarm over the sectarian nature of the group.

A few IAS officers raised concerns to Gopalkrishnan over the group after being added to it; leading to its swift deletion.