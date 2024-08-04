Kerala landslides: Saudi Arabia offers condolences to Indian President

The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s (KSA) King Salman and Crown Prince Prince Mohammed bin Salman conveyed their condolences on Saturday, August, 3 to Indian President Draupadi Murmu following deadly landslides and floods in Kerala state.

In separate cables of condolences to President Murmu, the Saudi leaders expressed their sympathies for the victims and their families, after landslides set off by torrential rains killed over 300 people with many more still missing in Kerala state.

They also conveyed their hope for the safe return of missing people and prayed and wished the injured a fast recovery.

The leaders also expressed their condolences to the president, the families of the deceased, and the Indian people, Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The landslides destroyed homes and infrastructure in southern India’s affected areas. The Indian authorities have launched rescue efforts to locate survivors.

In recent years, Kerala has been hit by severe landslides due to increasingly erratic monsoon patterns, which scientists and experts link to climate change.