Kerala Orthodox Church priest removed from all posts after joining BJP

Kurian was the secretary of the Nilakkal Dioceses of the Syrian Orthodox Church and held a top post in the Sunday School.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 5th January 2024 3:23 pm IST
Out of 678 winning candidates, 594 crorepatis, 298 from BJP: Report
Representative image.

Thiruvananthapuram: Days after senior Kerala Orthodox Church priest Fr Shyju Kurian took membership of the BJP from Union Minister of State for External Affairs, on Friday was removed from all posts that he held by the Church authorities.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Kurian was the secretary of the Nilakkal Dioceses of the Syrian Orthodox Church and held a top post in the Sunday School. He has now been removed from both.

Also Read
‘Not In Our Name’: Christians distance themselves from PM’s Christmas party

Kurian, however, claimed that he has “taken leave and once on leave, it’s natural to move out of the posts”.

MS Education Academy

Meanwhile, the Church higher ups have now constituted a commission to probe into the allegations of misconduct against him and submit its report in two months’ time.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Updated: 5th January 2024 3:23 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button