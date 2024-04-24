Kerala: SIO stages protest against PM Modi’s anti-Muslim remarks

The Students Islamic Organisation activists (SIO) in Kerala on Wednesday, April 24, took out a protest rally against Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s purported hate speech against Muslims during Lok Sabha election campaign in Rajasthan recently.

The protest march was held in Kochi with students raising slogans and demanding action against the Prime Minister.

During the protest, a group of students was seen brandishing torches and a large banner that read “Punish the hate-monger… Disqualify Narendra Modi’s candidacy… resist Islamophoia… resist hindutva.. etc.” Throughout the protest march, activists raised slogans against PM Modi and RSS.

While addressing a rally in Rajasthan’s Banswara on Sunday, Modi suggested that if the Congress came to power, it would redistribute the wealth among Muslims.

Modi alleged that the Congress planned to give people’s hard-earned money and valuables to “infiltrators” and “those who have more children”, referring to Muslims.

Following the hate speech which triggered nationwide outrage, opposition leaders also slammed PM Modi’s comments that targeted a particular community. Some leaders also appeal to people to reach out to the Election Commission of India.