‘Kesariya’ out now: Watch Ranbir, Alia’s magical chemistry

Mumbai: The wait for the much-anticipated song of love is over as producer Karan Johar announced the release of the first romantic track ‘Kesariya’ from Ayan Mukherji’s biggest adventure-fantasy film ‘Brahmastra’, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Taking to Twitter, Karan Johar wrote, “Our love is now yours, with all our hearts to all of yours.” He added a yellow-heart emoji at the end symbolizing the entire theme of the song, filled with vibrant mustard colour. Alia Bhatt and Ayan Mukherji also shared a short clip of the song on their respective Instagram handles, announcing the release.

Our love is now yours, with all our hearts to all of yours🧡#Kesariya song out now – https://t.co/YfDuTwBfsi #Brahmastra in cinemas September 9th. — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) July 17, 2022

‘Kesariya’ opens with soulful music as Ranbir and Alia appear to meet for the first time, presumably at a pub and lock eyes with each other, unable to take them off. The pink-hued background soon shifts to the banks of the holy Varanasi ghats where the lead actors are seen romancing each other.

The moment, ‘Kesariya tera…’ begins to play, the iconic duo run on the streets with Ranbir tossing yellow petals in the air, showering both his on-screen and off-screen beloved with flowers as a token of love. Both look totally smitten with each other in the video as they roamed together around the ghats, temples, and the alleys of Varanasi.

The song also revealed Alia’s name in the movie as she asks Ranbir’s Shiva, “Do you know the meaning of Isha? Isha means Parvati. And if Parvati doesn’t stand beside Shiva, then who will?” The passionate song ends with the words, “Power of Love”.

Sung by the Bollywood maestro, Arijit Singh and composed by the legendary Pritam, ‘Kesariya’ is a heart-touching work of love, the lyrics were written by Amitabh Bhattacharya. ‘Kesariya’ marks the first musical journey of ‘Brahmastra’ with more to come.

The trailer of ‘Brahmastra Part 1: Shiva’ got an amazing response from the netizens for the spectacular visuals and high-octane stunts. Fans praised Ayan for creating something new that the majority of the Indian audience have never experienced on the big screen.

‘Brahmastra- the Trilogy’, is a 3-part film franchise and will have a Pan-India release, across five different languages – Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada. It also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and Nagarjuna Akkineni, among others in pivotal roles.

The upcoming film has been in limelight from the very day it was announced and it took over four years to get the production work done on it. Now after getting much delay due to various reasons, the movie is ready to hit the theatres on September 9 in 2D and 3D.