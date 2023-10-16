Key 2-lane viaduct link completed on J&K highway

New Delhi: Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari on Monday announced the completion of the construction of a two-lane 224 m viaduct at Sherebibi on the Ramban to Banihal section of National Highway (NH) – 44 in Jammu and Kashmir.

This 224 m segment, as part of the broader project, not only reduces the travel distance by mitigating steep gradients but also avoids the need for a steep cutting with a hill slope angle exceeding 80 degrees, the minister said on X (formerly Twitter).

The viaduct, built at a cost of Rs 12 crore, will facilitate the smooth flow of vehicles, bypassing the challenging terrain of Sherebibi area gradients.

The project can also contribute to the region’s economic growth and enhance its overall connectivity, the minister added.

