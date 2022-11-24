KFC introduces new ‘Allu Arjun Combo’ in Hyderabad, seen yet?

Hyderabad: Tollywood stars enjoy a huge market across the globe for all the great work they have been doing in the industry. The industry has been delivering some amazing films to the movie-goers. It boasts of making the some of the most expensive films in India like Baahubali and RRR. Thanks to such larger-than-life movies, T-town actors are getting the attention they deserve.

Their popularity is so much so that one of the most loved food chains KFC has now a unique ‘Allu Arjun Combo’ in its menu. While surfing the internet we came across KFC’s new menu featuring the stylish star. Description of the combo read, “Enjoy 1pc Hot & Crispy Chicken, 1pc Smoky Red, Reg Popcorn, Spicy Mix Fries & a Dip”.

Recently, he was seen in an ad for the same brand where he was portrayed as Pushpa.

This is not the first endorsement of Allu Arjun, he was also seen advertising the food-delivering platform Zomato in his Pushpa signature style. Watch it here.

On the work front, Allu Arjun is currently shooting for the sequel of Pushpa: The Rise (Pushpa: The Rule). An official update from the actor on his next projects is still awaited.