KGBV student hospitalised after snake bite on campus

Hyderabad: One of the students of Kasturba Gandhi Balika Vidyalaya (KGBV) in Kalagotla village was admitted to hospital on Wednesday, July 30, when she got bitten by a snake inside the campus.

The Class IX student, Dakshayini, was taken to Kurnool Government Hospital on an emergency basis for treatment after she alerted others and collapsed.

The incident left students and locals worried about the safety and maintenance of the residential school campuses in the area.

On the same day, students of a government school Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Gurukul School at Pulluru village protested against the absence of basic facilities. About 40 students trekked almost 8 km to cover the distance to the district collectorate, raising slogans and carrying placards highlighting the bad condition of the school.

The agitating students complained that school borewell water was polluted, toilets were non-functional, and the level of hygiene was alarmingly low. Although complaints have been made repeatedly in the last year, the officials are said to have not taken any action.

No reply was provided by the administration until evening. But locals have called for an urgent inspection of all residential schools in the district and immediate measures to enhance safety and living conditions of students.