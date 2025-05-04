KGF fame Shrinidhi Shetty talks about audience misjudgment

Mumbai: Actress Srinidhi Shetty, who is receiving a lot of positive response to her work in the recently released film ‘HIT: The Third Case’, has spoken up on the wrong perception of her being selective with her work after blockbuster ‘K.G.F.’.

The actress spoke with IANS recently, and shared how she has always been very selective even before she made her debut with ‘K.G.F.’.

When IANS asked the actress if she has become selective after ‘K.G.F., she said, “It’s a completely wrong perception when people think that after ‘K.G.F.’, I became selective. It happens when a new girl signs a movie. When I signed ‘K.G.F.’ itself, I was getting offers in Kannada, even then I had made up my mind that, ‘No, let ‘K.G.F.’ come, only then I will sign others’”.

She further mentioned, “So, I was selective even before my first movie came out, it wasn’t that after ‘K.G.F: Chapter 2’ I became selective. It was genuinely my conscious choice since the beginning. 2016 I signed ‘K.G.F.’, 2018 December the film got released, I had not signed anything else, multiple scripts, narrations happened, then ‘K.G.F: Chapter 2’ happened”.

‘HIT: The Third Case’ marks her second film after ‘K.G.F: Chapter 2’ which was released in 2022. She also did ‘Cobra’ after ‘K.G.F: Chapter 2’. Although the film tanked, Shrinidhi did it for a very special reason.

She told IANS, “I had also done ‘Cobra’ but I did it purely because of my admiration for Vikram sir, and I wanted to work with him irrespective of what, so I did that. It was not like that after ‘K.G.F.’ became a blockbuster, my thought-process changed. I was offered a few projects, I sat through multiple narrations but nothing materialised”.

“It happens that sometimes things come but they do not hit the right chords. I met Nani at the muhurta pooja of a film because he happened to be the director’s friend and then from there we clicked, and eventually ‘HIT: The Third Case’ happened”, she added.