KGF star Yash to collaborate with ‘800Cr’ pan-India director?

Hyderabad: While he has always been a famous actor, post the massive success of KGF Chapters 1 and 2, Tollywood actor Yash has become a phenomenal star overnight. Now fans are eager to see him work his magic all over India.

Well, an exciting piece of news about Yash’s upcoming collaboration with one of the biggest directors in India has come forward.

According to a report in KoiMoi, Yash has been flooded with several offers and one offer he has gotten is from director S. Shankar. Apparently, he is in talks with the director for a big pan-India project and if the rumor is to be believed, then fans should brace themselves for the biggest collaboration of all time as Shankar is famous for making high-end movies. In fact, he had delivered an 800 crore worldwide grosser with his last 2.0.

An official confirmation on the same is awaited from both sides.

Meanwhile, Yash is still reeling from the success of KGF: Chapter 2 which made a whopping collection of 1230 crores, worldwide. Shankar, on the other hand, is busy working with Ram Charan.