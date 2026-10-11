Khairatabad Detective Inspector held for sexual exploitation

Hyderabad: A detective inspector from the Khairatabad police station was arrested for alleged sexual exploitation of a woman by the Saidabad police on Saturday, October 10.

According to the Saidabad police, the complainant had allegedly been cheated by the accused, who promised to marry her. In her complaint, the woman alleged that the DI, Balaswamy, entered into a relationship with her in 2017 and had been sexually exploiting her since.

The complainant also alleged that Balaswamy continued to be in a relationship with her after her husband’s demise. When the woman confronted Balaswamy and demanded he fulfil the promise, the accused refused to do so.

Based on the woman’s complaint, the Saidabad police registered a case of criminal intimidation under Section 351, and sexual intercourse obtained through deceitful means or a false promise to marry made without any intention of fulfilling it under Section 69 and Section 81 ( punishes a man who deceitfully leads an unmarried woman to believe they are lawfully married, causing her to cohabit or have sexual intercourse under that false belief) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Saidabad police said, “Balaswamy exploited the woman from 2017 to 2025 and was arrested on Saturday. He has been sent to judicial remand.”