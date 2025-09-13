Khairatabad RTO fancy number auction nets Rs 63.7L in single day

Hyderabad: A fancy vehicle registration number auction was organised at the Khairatabad Transport Office on Friday, September 12, drawing significant interest from individuals and companies alike.

Joint Transport Commissioner Ramesh announced that the auction generated a total revenue of Rs 63,77,361 in a single day through the sale of special registration numbers.

Hetero Drugs makes record bid

Leading the auction was pharmaceutical giant Hetero Drugs, which bagged the coveted number TG 09 J 9999 by paying a record bid of Rs 25,50,200. This was the highest amount paid for a fancy number during the session, reflecting the strong demand for premium registration plates.

Other numbers too fetched impressive amounts. The number TG 09 J 9990 was acquired by Mir Ashwak Zaheer for Rs 1.22 lakh, while ARL Tyres secured TG 09 H 0009 by paying Rs 6,50,009. Dr. Rajeshwari’s Skin and Hair Care centre purchased TG 09 J 0001 for Rs 6,25,999, and AMR India bagged TG 09 J 0006 for Rs 5,11,666.

Several other notable bids included TG 09 J 0005 secured by Venkateshwar Rao Shrungavarp for Rs 2.22 lakh, TG 09 J 0007 by Pocha Vijaya for Rs 1,51,999, TG 09 J 0099 by Taher Cine Technic for Rs 1,30,999, TG 09 J 0027 by Ujjwala Manohar Madas for Rs 1,04,999, and TG 09 J 0234 by Muppala Rajasekhar Raju for Rs 1,01,234.

Officials noted that apart from these high-value registrations, several other fancy numbers were also allotted below the Rs 1 lakh category.