Khalid Al Ameri, Sunaina wedding talks: YouTuber drops videos from India

Chennai: Dubai-based YouTuber Khalid Al Ameri shared a stunning series of monsoon visuals from Wayanad, Kerala, amidst rumors of his engagement and wedding to Tamil actor Sunaina. These speculations began when both the actor and the YouTuber posted intriguing photos.

On June 5, Sunaina posted a photo of herself holding hands with a man, which Khalid Al Ameri liked. Shortly after, on June 25, Khalid shared a picture of himself holding someone’s hand adorned with an engagement ring. The similarities between the two posts fueled speculation of a romance, further intensified when Khalid’s former wife, Salma, confirmed their divorce.

Khalid shared three videos on his Instagram story, highlighting the natural beauty of Wayanad. The first video showcased the lush greenery around his hotel. The second video featured the serene environment with the caption, “Nothing but beautiful nature and silence.” The third video captured raindrops falling on green leaves, captioned “Rain on leaves.”

Khalid and his ex-wife Salma used to manage a joint Instagram page and YouTube channel alongside their accounts, making them popular content creators in the Middle East. However, they stopped posting together a few months ago, sparking rumors of their separation. Salma confirmed their divorce in a recent podcast, revealing that it was finalized earlier this year.

Khalid, 40, announced his engagement five days ago on social media, receiving numerous congratulations from people in Dubai. He and Sunaina have not yet revealed their fiancées’ identities, hinting at more details to come as the wedding approaches. Reports suggest the couple might marry this year.

Sanaina’s career

Sunaina, originally from Hyderabad, is a prominent figure in the Tamil film industry, having debuted in Telugu cinema in 2005. Her latest work, the Tamil crime thriller “Inspector Rishi,” was released on Amazon Prime Video in March.

Khalid’s former wife, Salama Mohamed, shared in a YouTube interview that their divorce was finalized on February 14 this year. Khalid, a Stanford graduate, and Salama were a well-known influencer couple in the Middle East, each with millions of followers on their social media profiles. With his time increasingly spent in India and his engagement rumors, Khalid will likely marry soon.