Khalistan Commando chief Paramjit Panjwar gunned down in Pakistan

Two unidentified shooters reportedly shot and killed wanted terrorist and Khalistan Commando Force (KCF) head Paramjit Singh Panjwar alias Malik Sardar Singh in Johar Town, Lahore, Pakistan on Saturday morning.

He and his gunman were slain while they were strolling near his residence in Sunflower Society in Johar Town at 6 a.m. by two unidentified individuals on a motorbike. The gunfight injured the gunman, who was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Paramjit, who was involved in drug and weapon smuggling using drones into Indian Punjab, was born in Panjwar village near Taran Taran. He joined the KCF in 1986 after being radicalised by his cousin Labh Singh, and before that, he worked at a Central Cooperative Bank in Sohal.

After Labh Singh was eliminated by Indian security forces in the 1990s, Panjwar took over KCF and fled to Pakistan.

Panjwar, who was high on India ‘s top list of most wanted terrorists, kept the KCF alive by obtaining finances through cross-border arms smuggling and heroin trafficking. Despite Pakistan’s denials of his existence in its territory, Panjwar remained in Lahore while his wife and children went to Germany.