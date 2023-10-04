‘Khalistan Zindabad’ slogans on building in Dharamsala ahead of WC match

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th October 2023 12:26 pm IST
'Khalistan Zindabad' slogans on building in Dharamsala ahead of WC match
'Khalistan Zindabad' slogans in Dharamsala ahead of WC match

Dharamsala: Police have launched an investigation after slogans of ‘Khalistan Zindabad’ were found painted on a wall of the Jal Shakti department building here, officials said on Wednesday.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Superintendent of Police, Kangra, Shalini Agnihotri said some mischievous elements spray-painted the slogans and authorities were informed about it Tuesday night.

Also Read
Hyderabad: ICC World Cup match uncovers Uppal Stadium’s subpar seating conditions

She said a police team reached the spot and got the wall repainted.

MS Education Academy

A case has been registered and CCTV footage from the area is being scanned to ascertain who was behind the incident, Agnihotri added.

The officials said the incident was a cause for concern given that five matches of the ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 are scheduled in Dharamsala in October and teams have started arriving in the city.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Published: 4th October 2023 12:26 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button