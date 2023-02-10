Khalsa Aid International extends helping hand to quake-hit Turkey

A devastating earthquake that rocked Syria and Turkey taking away almost 21,000 lives, including several infants, left a mark of the most disastrous event of 2023. The aftermath of the quakes witnessed families being separated with several bodies being recovered from under the rubble.

Khalsa Aid International became a ray of hope to people who called for help.

The horrific earthquake trembled the land of Turkey and Syria on Feb 6 this NGO extended its hands to help and support the people with humanitarian assistance.

Leading the way to serve those affected by the quake in Turkey, Khalsa Aid International dispatched a three-person team led by Aid Coordinator Sozan Fahmi from Iraq to provide necessary assistance to the people.

The team started its journey by road by road from Iraq to Turkey and reached its destination on Tuesday.

Khalsa Aid International posted on their Twitter account, “Turkey Earthquake: Hot meals langar our team has set up and are providing hot meals to those affected by the devastating #earthquake in South-East #Turkey Your ongoing support is making all the difference – http://khalsaaid.org/donate ServingHumanity #Langar #Turkiye.

Khalsa Aid International has been constantly working on the road to set up a kitchen in the location to serve hot meals to the people impacted by this quake.

The KAI team also carried a truckload of 3500 blankets for the homeless people who lost their shelter and their families and now attempt to survive in this bone-chilling temperature where mercury is expected to fall further in the upcoming days.

KAI CEO and other officials also visited Turkey to assist in other humanitarian efforts.

“This is the big operation, I have reached here with the team and we are going to sit down and discuss setting up our base camp, we will see to it how to set up Langar, and how many more blankets are required. The locals here are very generous, they have connected to us and asked to have tea or snacks but I said no let’s work first,” said Ravinder Singh in a video.

“We met a family who are surviving in very cold conditions, despite their own struggles, the family wanted to share the blankets with others. Let’s come together during this difficult time and spread #kindness and #love ❤️ To support us https://khalsaaid.org/news/turkey-syria-earthquake/,” tweeted KAI.

About Khalsa Aid International:

Khalsa Aid is an international NGO with the aim to provide humanitarian aid in disaster areas and civil conflict zones around the world. The organization is based upon the Sikh principle of “Recognise the whole human race as one”.

