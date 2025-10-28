Khamis Premier League concludes in Saudi Arabia

The Khamis Premier League (KPL) third edition concluded in Saudi Arabia’s Abha city on Monday, October 27.

The KPL was organised by Aseer Cricket Association at the Al Hadaf stadium. A total of 12 teams comprising 156 players participated in the 3-week long tournament. Teams Smashers, Mangalore Fighters, Kings XI Khamis, and Dracary advanced to the semifinals. In the grand finale, Dracary defeated Kings XI Khamis to win the championship.

Batting first in the final, Dracary scored 64 runs for the loss of four wickets, while Kings XI Khamis, in reply, managed 37 runs for six wickets, giving Dracary a comfortable win.



Dracary’s Shafeek was adjudged Player of the match, Player of the series. He was also adjudged bowler of the tournament. Nissar Mangalapuram from Mangalore Fighters won the best fielder award.

The champions, Dracary received a trophy and Saudi Riyal (SAR) 6,300 cash prize sponsored by Lana International Indian School, while the runners-up Kings XI Khamis received a trophy and SAR 4,300 sponsored by Abeer Medical Group.

The prizes were distributed by Saad Ahmed Al Shahrani, under secretary of Khamis Governorate, who attended the final as the chief guest.

KPL Chairperson Ashraf Kuttichal expressed gratitude to His Highness Prince Turki bin Talal, Governor of Aseer Region, for his approval and continuous support, as well as to the Saudi leadership including King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman for enabling the smooth conduct of community events.