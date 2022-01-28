Khammam: 53-year-old man attempts to rape minor girl

Published: 28th January 2022 5:30 pm IST
Representative Image

Hyderabad: A 53-year-old man reportedly attempted to rape a 11-year-old girl in Tekulapalli, Khammam on Thursday.

According to police, the arrested accused has been identified as Veeramallu Venkanna, a fruit trader and a resident of KCR Towers in Tekulapalli. A young girl of 11 years old, lived in the same towers walked to a neighbouring field to harvest fruits.

According to the Telangana Today report, Venkanna saw the girl alone, and attempted to sexually assault her. As soon as the girl screamed for aid, the townspeople raced to the scene, apprehended the perpetrator, and thrashed him.

They then turned him over to the police, who arrested him and filed a criminal complaint against him.

