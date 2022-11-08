Khan brothers to star in a movie together for the first time!

Hyderabad: Salman Khan, Sohail Khan, and Arbaaz Khan have never starred in a film together, apart from their appearance on the couch of the Koffee With Karan show years ago and a few cameos. We have seen various combinations of them in a number of films over the years. The 2005’s hit movie ‘Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya’ starred Salman and Sohail, and also featured Arbaaz in a cameo. Other movies that featured the Khan brothers are ‘Hello Brother’ and ‘Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya’ which starred Salman and Sohail.

However, fans have been quite eager to see the trio in a single frame in a full-fledged project. And now, it seems like the wait is finally over! Salman, Sohail and Arbaaz are gearing up to share the screen space for the first time. Yes, you read that right!

Arbaaz Khan recently revealed spilt the beans about the trio’s collaboration in his interview with HT. He said, “Yes, there is a big possibility of that. Whenever that opportunity or window is there, we don’t miss it. It’s just that right now, we are all engaged in our own things. But there will be a time when finally, Sohail, Salman and I will come together for something. And that might not be too late. It’ll be quite soon.”

If everything falls in place, this will be a dream come true for all Khan brothers fans.

Are you excited about their big project?