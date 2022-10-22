Salman Khan faces serious health issue, takes break

Mumbai: Bollywood superstar Salman Khan, who was last seen in Tollywood megastar Chiranjeevi’s Godfather, is currently hosting Bigg Boss 16. However, the actor was missing in the last ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ episode. For the unversed, the makers cancelled Friday’s ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’, and those episodes have been scheduled to air on Saturday and Sunday, which will be hosted by filmmaker Karan Johar.

This news has left many wondering why Salman Khan took a break suddenly from his hosting duties. Well, Bhaijaan is reportedly down with a health issue!

According to ETimes, Salman has been diagnosed with dengue and will not be seen hosting a couple of episodes of Bigg Boss until his recovery. Karan will be taking Salman’s place to host Bigg Boss 16. Salman who helped Karan many times back when his movies weren’t working could not say NO to Bhaijaan.

We hope the actor gets well soon and returns to hosting the show because Bigg Boss isn’t the same without Salman Khan.

On the professional front, Salman Khan has Tiger 3, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Jaan and a cameo in Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan.

Salman khan was shooting for his upcoming movie ‘Kisi ka Bhai Kisi ki Jaan’ but its release has been postponed to Eid 2023.