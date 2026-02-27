Mumbai: For over three decades, the Khans of Bollywood have remained an unmatched force in Indian cinema. Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan, all born in 1965, have shaped the commercial and cultural landscape of Hindi films with their star power and massive fan following. Joining them in this elite club is Saif Ali Khan, often referred to as the “fourth Khan,” known for blending mainstream success with critically acclaimed performances.

Despite the rise of new talent, these actors continue to command the box office and dominate headlines with their ambitious projects. Here is a look at what lies ahead for each of them.

List of upcoming movies of SRK, Salman, Saif and Aamir

1. Salman Khan

Salman Khan’s 2026 slate is led by the war drama Battle of Galwan, slated for release on August 14, 2026. The high-budget film features Salman as Colonel B. Santosh Babu and has undergone extensive reshoots along with a long post-production process due to heavy visual effects. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film stars Chitrangada Singh as the female lead and emotional anchor to Salman’s character.

Salman was last seen in the 2025 action drama Sikandar, directed by A. R. Murugadoss. He is also working on Kick 2 and is reportedly in talks for an untitled project with director Atlee.

2. Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan’s next major release is the action thriller King, scheduled for a Christmas release on December 24, 2026. The film is directed by Sujoy Ghosh and Siddharth Anand, and stars SRK alongside his daughter Suhana Khan and Abhishek Bachchan.

The ensemble cast also includes Deepika Padukone, Anil Kapoor, Jackie Shroff, Jaideep Ahlawat, Arshad Warsi and Raghav Juyal.

Meanwhile, the much-anticipated crossover Tiger vs Pathaan, expected to unite SRK and Salman Khan on screen, has reportedly been shelved for now due to financial considerations.

3. Aamir Khan

After the success of Sitaare Zameen Par, Aamir Khan’s fans are keenly awaiting his next acting venture. His last release was Happy Patel: Khatarnak Jasoos, directed by Vir Das, where Aamir appears in a cameo and also serves as producer.

Aamir’s next full-fledged role was expected to be a reunion with filmmaker Rajkumar Hirani for a biopic on Dadasaheb Phalke. However, the project has reportedly been put on hold following script revisions and creative differences.

On the production front, Aamir is gearing up for Ek Din, starring his son Junaid Khan alongside Sai Pallavi.

4. Saif Ali Khan

Saif Ali Khan’s upcoming slate includes the crime thriller Kartavya, produced by Netflix and Red Chillies Entertainment. Directed by Pulkit, the film casts Saif as a conflicted police officer torn between duty, family and justice. The film also stars Rasika Dugal and Sanjay Mishra and is slated for a 2026 release.

Another major project is Haiwaan, directed by Priyadarshan, marking Saif’s reunion with Akshay Kumar after 17 years. The film is a remake of the Malayalam hit Oppam and has already wrapped up filming, with reports suggesting a strong digital and satellite deal.