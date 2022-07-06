Khans of Bollywood to appear together on Koffee With Karan 7?

Hyderabad: Ever since the highly-awaited 7th season of Koffee With Karan has been announced, rumours were rife that Bollywood superstars Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, and Aamir Khan will be making an appearance together on Karan Johar’s show. However, it seems like nothing as such is happening as the khans won’t be seen this season.

After a lot of speculations, in a recent interview with NDTV, host Karan reveals that the Khans won’t be coming on the latest season. He said, ” The 3 Khans are not coming on this season, I don’t have the power to pull them. I can get them for a party but not on my show. I can’t manage two also out of the three Khans”.

This news has surely left several fans heart-broken who have been waiting to watch all Khans together on the couch.

Meanwhile, KWK 7 will be graced by many Bollywood biggies and Tollywood stars. Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Shahid Kapoor and Kiara Advani are among some to appear on the show.

Koffee with Karan is all set to premiere on July 7 on Disney+ Hostar. Recently, Karan took to his Instagram page and shared a promo video of the seventh season, which revealed celebs who will be seen in the show. Have a look at the promo.