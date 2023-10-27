Kharge completes 1 yr as party chief, Cong says it made ‘significant progress’ under him

Congress leaders Pawan Khera, Supriya Shrinate, Abhishek Singhvi and Manish Tewari, among others, hailed Kharge and wished him on completing one year in office.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 27th October 2023 9:51 am IST
Mallikarjun Kharge
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge

New Delhi: As Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge completed one year in office, the party said it has made “significant progress” under his leadership and he has been instrumental in revitalising the organisational structure.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

Kharge was elected as the Congress president last October after defeating Shashi Tharoor in the party’s internal polls for the top post. He had officially taken over as the Congress president on October 26, 2022.

Also Read
‘Congress will form govt in all 5 states’, says Mallikarjun Kharge

“Mallikarjun Kharge: Congress President Committed To People’s Good. Shri Kharge embodies the virtues of the Indian National Congress – Virtues of democracy, social justice, secularism, inclusive growth and patriotism,” the Congress said in a post on X on Thursday.

MS Education Academy

“Having risen through the ranks, he is an ideal example of what passion and persistence can achieve,” it said.

From a humble position of a block-level leader to becoming the party’s elected president, his journey studded with 55 years of electoral success is a testament to his hard work, dedication and commitment to the cause of democracy, the Congress said.

“He (Kharge) is a fearless leader who fights for and defends the ideals he believes in. He also champions the rights of the poor and marginalised,” the party said.

“Under his leadership, the party has made significant progress. He has also been instrumental in revitalising the party’s organisational structure and outreach to the people,” the Congress said.

It asserted that Kharge is a visionary leader who is committed to building a better future for India. “He excels at consensus making and staunchly stands up for what is right and just,” the party said.

“As our president completes a year in office, we wish him the very best and thank him for his efforts and inspiration to all those who strive to make a difference,” it said.

Several Congress leaders extended their wishes to Kharge as he completed one year in office.

In a post on X, Tharoor said, “My Pranaams to Shri @kharge ji. May he lead us strongly to victory in the electoral battles ahead!”

Congress leaders Pawan Khera, Supriya Shrinate, Abhishek Singhvi and Manish Tewari, among others, hailed Kharge and wished him on completing one year in office.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Updated: 27th October 2023 9:51 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button