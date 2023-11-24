Kharge exudes confidence over Congress win in Raj, MP, Chhattisgarh, Telangana

Taking a swipe at the BJP, the AICC chief said the saffron party has a "big washing machine which cleans politicians who join the BJP, in half an hour."

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 24th November 2023 11:40 pm IST
Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge (Photo/ANI)

Hyderabad: AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday expressed confidence that his party would win the assembly polls in the states of Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Addressing an election rally at LB Nagar here, he urged the electorate to dislodge the BRS government in Telangana.

Also Read
Kharge, Priyanka to address four public meetings in Telangana today

“Election will be held in Rajasthan tomorrow. We are winning that. We are winning in Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh and also in Telangana,” he said.

MS Education Academy

The Congress veteran alleged that Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao runs government not from Secretariat or Legislative Assembly but “sitting in a farmhouse”.

“He (KCR) does not meet the poor people or the elected MLAs,” he said.

Accusing KCR of ‘looting’ Telangana, Kharge said the CM now abuses even late PM Indira Gandhi.

Training his guns on Amit Shah, Kharge said the Union Home Minister talks about leaders from the Congress and other parties being tainted. However, when such corrupt leaders join the BJP they become clean.

Taking a swipe at the BJP, the AICC chief said the saffron party has a “big washing machine which cleans politicians who join the BJP, in half an hour.”

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 24th November 2023 11:40 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button