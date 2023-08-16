Kharge holds meeting with party’s Jharkhand leadership to discuss 2024 polls

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday held a meeting with the party’s Jharkhand leadership regarding the 2024 Lok Sabha poll preparations.

During the meeting, a strategy to defeat the BJP on all the 14 seats in the mineral-rich state was discussed.

The meeting at the Congress headquarters was chaired by Kharge and also attended by former party chief Rahul Gandhi, party general secretary (organisation) KC Venugopal, state unit chief Rajesh Thakur, state in-charge Avinash Pandey and others.

After the meeting with the party leadership, speaking to media, Pandey said: “All senior leaders of Jharkhand had a meeting with Kharge, Rahul Gandhi and KC Venugopal. All senior leaders of the party including the political affairs committee of Jharkhand participated in it.”

“The way in which the democracy is being assaulted and the Constitution is ridiculed is a danger to the country and the rights of the people of the country. In 2024 Lok Sabha elections, all the senior leaders of the state will give a befitting reply,” he said, while talking about the strategy discussed in the meeting to defeat the BJP.

He said that the Congress will strengthen its organisation and is fully prepared for the election in 2024.

“On all 14 seats, we will strengthen the party at every booth level. We will also highlight the acheivements of the state government in the state. A ‘Jan Sampark’ programme will also be taken up,” he said.

“In today’s meeting, the important decisions that were taken will be implemented in the state and a coordination committee that is there to coordinate with the government will try to bring all the people together so that we win all the 14 Lok Sabha seats from the state,” the Congress leader said.

“Last time we had contested on nine seats and this time we are preparing on all 14 seats as we are aiming to win on all and defeat the BJP,” Pandey added.