Kharge, Sonia, Rahul among Congress’ 40 star campaigners for J&K polls

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former party chief Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are among the 40 ‘star campaigners’ whose names were announced on Saturday for the first phase of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir scheduled on September 18.
The list, issued by Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, also includes his own name besides some prominent party leaders like Jairam Ramesh, Ambika Soni, Ajay Maken, Salman Khurshid, and Kanhaiya Kumar, among others.
The names of Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Chhanni, ex-Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot also feature in the list.
Election to the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir Assembly will be held in three phases — on September 18, September 25, and October 1. The ballots will be counted on October 8.
This will be the first Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir since 2014, and also the first after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.
The Congress has already stitched an alliance with the National Conference for the elections.
Here is the complete list of Congress’ star campaigners for the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir polls:
- Mallikarajun Kharge
- Rajani Patil
- Sonia Gandhi
- Rajiv Shukla
- Rahul Gandhi
- Manish Tewari
- Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
- Imran Pratapgarhi
- K.C. Venugopal
- Kishori Lal Sharma
- Ajay Maken
- Ranjit Ranjan
- Ambika Soni
- Raman Bhalla
- Bharatsinh Solanki
- Tarachand
- Tariq Hameed Karra
- Chaudhary Lal Singh
- Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
- Peerzada Mohd. Sayeed
- Jairam Ramesh
- Imran Masood
- Ghulam Ahmad Mir
- Pawan Khera
- Sachin Pilot
- Supriya Shrinate
- Mukesh Agnihotri
- Kanhaiya Kumar
- Charanjit Singh Channi
- Manoj Yadav
- Salman Khurshid
- Shahnawaz Chaudhary
- Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa
- Rajesh Lilothia
- Amrinder Singh Raja Warring
- Alka Lamba
- Syed Nasir Hussain
- Srinivas B.V.
- Vikar Rasool Wani
- Neeraj Kundan