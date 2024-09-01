Kharge, Sonia, Rahul among Congress’ 40 star campaigners for J&K polls

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge with Congress Parliamentary Party (CPP) Chairperson Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi during the Congress Parliamentary Party meeting, at the Central Hall of Parliament, in New Delhi, Saturday, June 8, 2024. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, CPP Chairperson Sonia Gandhi, former party chief Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra are among the 40 ‘star campaigners’ whose names were announced on Saturday for the first phase of Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir scheduled on September 18.

The list, issued by Congress General Secretary K.C. Venugopal, also includes his own name besides some prominent party leaders like Jairam Ramesh, Ambika Soni, Ajay Maken, Salman Khurshid, and Kanhaiya Kumar, among others.

The names of Himachal Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, former Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Chhanni, ex-Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Sachin Pilot also feature in the list.

Election to the 90-member Jammu and Kashmir Assembly will be held in three phases — on September 18, September 25, and October 1. The ballots will be counted on October 8.

This will be the first Assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir since 2014, and also the first after the abrogation of Article 370 in 2019.

The Congress has already stitched an alliance with the National Conference for the elections.

Here is the complete list of Congress’ star campaigners for the first phase of Jammu and Kashmir polls:

  1. Mallikarajun Kharge
  2. Rajani Patil
  3. Sonia Gandhi
  4. Rajiv Shukla
  5. Rahul Gandhi
  6. Manish Tewari
  7. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra
  8. Imran Pratapgarhi
  9. K.C. Venugopal
  10. Kishori Lal Sharma
  11. Ajay Maken
  12. Ranjit Ranjan
  13. Ambika Soni
  14. Raman Bhalla
  15. Bharatsinh Solanki
  16. Tarachand
  17. Tariq Hameed Karra
  18. Chaudhary Lal Singh
  19. Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu
  20. Peerzada Mohd. Sayeed
  21. Jairam Ramesh
  22. Imran Masood
  23. Ghulam Ahmad Mir
  24. Pawan Khera
  25. Sachin Pilot
  26. Supriya Shrinate
  27. Mukesh Agnihotri
  28. Kanhaiya Kumar
  29. Charanjit Singh Channi
  30. Manoj Yadav
  31. Salman Khurshid
  32. Shahnawaz Chaudhary
  33. Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa
  34. Rajesh Lilothia
  35. Amrinder Singh Raja Warring
  36. Alka Lamba
  37. Syed Nasir Hussain
  38. Srinivas B.V.
  39. Vikar Rasool Wani
  40. Neeraj Kundan

